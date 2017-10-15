Exotic Pet Expo returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Exotic Pet Expo returned to Jackson this weekend.

Vendors from across the southeast had a variety of pets for sale.

From big to small, furry to covered in scales, event attendees had the opportunity to see, touch, feed, and play with a number of animals species.

Some were familiar, such as cats, rabbits, and snakes as well as some a little more unusual, such as monkeys, spiders, and sugar gliders.

People we spoke with said, there was a pet companion for everyone.

“I’ve had it for about a year, and the other one about 2 years, and they’re just mostly laid back,” said attendee Sheena Holley describing her pets.

