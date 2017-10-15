Harmony Church celebrates 180th anniversary

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — A church in a Haywood County is already a century old, and closing in on another century of operation.

Sunday Harmony Baptist Church in Whiteville celebrated their church’s 180th anniversary.

“A local church in a rural community,” Harmony Baptist pastor grover westover said. “We have a future and we want to make sure we’re on target with what God wants us to do. In reaching our community with the gospel.”

The congregation joined in hymns and welcomed guest preacher Dr. Bob Agee to the pulpit.

“I think on this birthday celebration, it’s important for us to hear God’s word,” Dr. Bob Agee said. “To a people who are preparing for God’s great what’s next.”

Members reflect on the memories made at Harmony Church.

“I came to church here as a child,” member Brenda Morris said. “I accepted Christ as my savior in this church.”

“I meet my husband at this church,” Emily Thomas, a member since 1982 said.

Generations of church family, reconnected at Sundays service.

“It is wonderful, so many people that love this church as we do, have come back,” Geneva Littlejohn, who’s been a member for 50 years, said.

“Just to fellowship with old members and new members, and people they’ve moved away have come back to visit,” Morris said. “It’s just a joyous reunion.”

“I’m glad to be a member of Harmony Baptist Church,” Thomas said

After the service there was an anniversary potluck in the church fellowship hall.