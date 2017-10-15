Jackson Choral Flash Mob surprises shoppers at farmers market

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Choral Society made a surprise visit to the West Tennessee farmers market Saturday with a special performance.

As many people shopped around, the group opened with a flash mob.

The choral society sang a few songs in the middle of the market, previewing their upcoming concert. Group members said it was a great opportunity to get the word out about their event and have some fun at the same time.

“We’re doing music from all over the country then we also have people from the Jackson area who are from the countries represented that we’re singing who are going to be at the concert introducing songs ,” Choir Member, Austin Clark said.

The concert will be Sunday, November 12th at Northside United Methodist church. Tickets for the event are $15.