Jackson Symphony Hosts 39th Annual Starlight Symphony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friends and family came together for an unforgettable evening under the stars with the Jackson Symphony.

The Symphony hosted the 39th Annual Starlight Symphony which is a picnic-style performance that’s completely free and featured Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with live cannons and carillon. It also featured other highlights from the upcoming season.

Their next performance will be November 4th at First Baptist Church with Anthony Kearns Returns!

For more dates and times, follow their website: http://bit.ly/2gaqBJ7