Walnut Grove Fire Department hosts monthly fish fry

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 1,200 people gathered at the Walnut Grove Fire Department today for their monthly fish fry.

Chief Gean said they hold the fish fry every second Saturday of every month except in November and December which includes all you can eat catfish along with all the fixings. That includes french fries, cole slaw, hushpuppies, and more.

All proceeds go straight to the strictly volunteer fire department. People come from all over the southeast to have a taste of what the department offers.

The Chief said they plan on serving between 1,200 to 1,400 pounds of catfish. If you missed out on the fish fry today, don’t worry, the next one is planned for the second Saturday in January.