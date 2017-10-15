West Tennesseans enjoy an evening under the stars to benefit Downtown Dogs Group

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family style dinner designed by an executive chef and live music under sparkling lights. This was the scene at the 5th annual Bone Appetit.

“I brought Mississippi delta catfish, so were searing that, and I have some local butternut squash that’s going, some local carrots which you can see, some local cabbages that I got rolling right now,” said Nick Wallace, executive chef from the Mississippi Museum of Art.

This event benefits the local nonprofit, Downtown Dogs Group.

“We tend to focus on the types of dogs that get overlooked sometimes because they’re elderly or they have health issues, temperament issues, that type of thing,” said Emily Strope of Downtown Dogs Group.

Leaders with the group say this is the main fundraiser of the year for the organization, all proceeds going directly toward the care of the animals.

“That will go for their housing, all of their vetting, spaying, neutering, heart worm treatment for those that have heart worms. It really adds up,” Strope said.

Mississippi chef Nick Wallace says the Bone Appetit Sunday benefits a cause that hits home for him.

“I have about three rescue dogs at home in Jackson, Mississippi, and my dogs actually live off of farming too. My dogs eat lemongrass everyday, tomatoes out of my garden, and they don’t ask either. They just take whatever they want,” Wallace said.

Musical guest, Grammy nominated local musician Lauren Pritchard says she was looking forward to spreading awareness of a good cause.

“Rescue, spay and neuter, and foster. If you care for dogs or cats but you don’t want the full commitment, places like Downtown Dogs Group are always looking for temporary homes,” said Pritchard.

Representatives from Downtown Dogs Group say if you were unable to attend the Bone Appetit Sunday night, they will be kicking off an online auction Monday, where proceeds will also go directly toward the care of the animals.

You can participate in the online auction at 32auctions.com/southernsoul

Downtown Dogs Group representatives also say if you are unable to give a monetary donation, they are always looking for volunteers.