Young ladies compete for the “Miss Hatchie” crown

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday afternoon young ladies hit the stage for the annual Miss Hatchie pageant.

Little beauty queens flashed smiles in showed of their beautiful dresses in Brownsville Sunday afternoon.

The Miss Hatchie pageant is somewhat of a kickoff for the Brownsville Fall Fest that’s coming up next Saturday.

Madison Sisco from Mercer, Tennessee was crowned queen in the 16 to 21 division.

“It’s a good way to get all the girls out, make them feel good about themselves,” pageant organizer Crystal Austin said. “Just to get them in a healthy competition and to get out and make friends.”

This was a qualifying competition for the 15 to 21 year olds for the Humboldt Strawberry Festival.

2017 Miss Hatchie Winners:

0-24 mo:

Queen: Trinity Faith Pittman, Whiteville TN

1st Maid: Paislynn Marie King, Denmark, TN

2nd Maid: Nova Raine Reece, Dyersburg

3rd Maid: Gianna Everly Tucker, Greenfield

25 mo – 3 yrs: Queen: Paisley Kate Kimbrell, Dyersburg 1st Maid: Piper Elizabeth Chandler, Sharon 2nd Maid: Carlisle Peery, Union City 3rd Maid: Hadley Claire Autry, Brownsville

4-5 yrs: Queen: Elizabeth Bond, Jackson 1st Maid: Bexley Carol Laster, Humboldt

6-9 yrs: : Queen: Libby Addison Baird, Lakeland 1st Maid: Emma Catherine Carr, Martin 2nd Maid: Ashlin Breanna Farley, Humboldt 3rd Maid: Gracie Catalan, Brownsville