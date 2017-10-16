County commissioners approve thousands of dollars for Sheriff’s Department

JACKSON, Tenn.–County commissioners approved thousands of dollars towards the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

They approved $82,000 for the Sheriff’s Department to continue the work being done at West Middle for the new Sheriff’s Department and for the training center. Commissioner David Compton says commissioners are being really careful with taxpayers’ money.

“We’re just really looking at every nickle and dime and trying to protect the tax payers’ dollars and more discussion coming up on everything that we do and that was pretty evident tonight,” says Compton.

Commissioners also granted $3 million for a mental health facility in the new proposed jail to rehabilitate inmates and keep transport costs down.