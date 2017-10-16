Elderly victim in Carroll Co. home invasion dies; suspects could face murder charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Attorneys are waiting for autopsy results to determine whether two burglary suspects will face murder charges.

Dakota Baggett and James Hill are charged with breaking into an elderly woman’s Buena Vista home June 19 and attacking her.

The woman, who was 96 years old at the time of the break-in, died last week.

Baggett’s attorney says if an autopsy determines her death was caused by injuries sustained during the break-in, murder charges could be forthcoming.

“The charges against both defendants at this time is attempted murder, and obviously with the death that would update and change to a class A felony, a murder charge,” Benjamin Dempsey, Baggett’s attorney, said.

Their next court date is set for Nov. 20.