Henderson Co. deputies need your help finding attempted bank robbery suspect

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received chilling surveillance video from around 7:45 Saturday morning, when the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says a man wearing a mask walked into a local bank.

The incident took place at The Peoples Bank in Reagan.

“A man came in with a mask on, body covered with clothing, displayed a weapon, asked the tellers to let him into their office,” Capt. Tracey Grisham of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department said. “They refused, he fires a shot into the bulletproof glass, and the glass stopped it.”

Investigators say the FBI is assisting.

Capt. Grisham says the suspect is around six feet three inches to six feet five inches tall with a thin build and a deep voice.

We spoke with people who work across the street from The Peoples Bank, and they say nothing like this ever happens here.

“This is a quiet community,” said Priscilla Shannon who works nearby. “During the day the bank is busy, but the worst thing that’s ever happened here are the bad wrecks at this intersection.”

Shannon says even though the accused gunman got away with no money, there’s no excuse for putting innocent lives in danger.

“Maybe he was down on his luck. Maybe something tragic happened in his life and he needed to do something, but the bank teller could have lost her life, and that would have been tragic,” Shannon said.

The sheriff’s department says the man was last seen running away from the bank, and they remind residents to be aware and always protect yourself.

“Lock your doors. Definitely lock your doors. Lock your vehicles. If it can be locked, lock it,” Grisham said.

Jeremy Washburn, CEO of The Peoples Bank, said they are thankful no employees were harmed during the robbery attempt, their employees and their safety being of the utmost importance.

The sheriff’s department says if you have any information on this incident or the man in the footage to call them at 731-968-7777.