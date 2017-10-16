Henderson Co. deputies seek to ID suspect in restaurant break-in

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Investigators say a man broke into Patty’s Restaurant in Wildersville on Wednesday. They say they have surveillance video of the man walking around and even helping himself to salad and pie.

Investigators say $400 was missing from the cash register. They say the restaurant is unsure why their security alarm didn’t sound.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at 731-968-7541.