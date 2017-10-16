Maj. Patrick (PJ) Hardy

PJ Hardy, born on July 11, 1938, left his friends and family on October 14, 2017.

He was raised in Hardy, Arkansas. PJ retired from the Marine Corps after joining in 1956 and proudly served for 34 years. He obtained his Masters of Science in Education, Summa cum laude.

MUSTANG PJ Hardy served three tours in Vietnam, where he received numerous medals of valor, including the Purple Heart. Upon retirement, he worked at FedEx and then followed his love for counseling troubled children at Youth Villages and Quinco. His favorite hobby was woodworking.

He loved to share his creations among his friends and family. PJ had a special talent of touching the life of everyone he met and each has their own story to share. He leaves behind his loving wife of thirty years Nancy Hardy, five daughters Kim (Danny) Kay, Allison Hardy, Robin (Jeff) Belew, Michelle (Mark) Shelton and Pam Berg, 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, his beloved pet sugar, and his many many friends throughout the US. A sincere thank you to all the staff at AseraCare for their comfort given during this time.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. Amy memorials may be made to St. Jude or any cancer research organization of your choice.

