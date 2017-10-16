Mom charged with driving teen child, others to commit Jackson home invasion

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local mom now faces charges in connection with a home invasion officers said sent two people to the hospital. Police said they also arrested two teenagers.

Handcuffed in a jail jumpsuit, Amie Paulus appeared Monday before a Jackson judge inside the Madison County Jail. She faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of aggravated burglary.

Officers said Paulus drove her 15-year-old, another 17-year-old, and a group of adults to a house on Briafcliff Drive last Wednesday.

“The group, including Paulus and her 15-year-old and the 17-year-old, entered the residence without permission,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Officers said Paulus stood by as the group, including the two teens, assaulted two people inside the house. Investigators said one of the victims was hit with a board and ceramic plates, plus kicked and stomped.

According to an affidavit, after the alleged attack, the group piled back into the suspect’s truck, took off and went back to her house.

Police said both victims went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers said they were treated and released.

Jackson police said they also arrested the two juveniles for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Officers said they’ve already had a detention hearing before Madison County Juvenile Court Judge Christy Little. Police said their hearing dates have not been set.

Paulus is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Jackson police said the case is still under investigation and they are still trying to identify other participants.