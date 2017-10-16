October Finally Feeling Like October

Weather Update:

We’re off to a chilly start this morning temperatures were in the low 40s and even a few upper 30s. It was compounded by winds out of the north at 5-7 mph. That breeze will continue as an area of high pressure starts to settle in later this evening and tomorrow morning. It will be sunny and a bit breezy today winds will be anywhere from 6-12 mph today. High temperature will be around 64 degrees, but it probably won’t feel that way. The question mark this evening will be on cloud cover overnight, some data suggest a thin layer of clouds moves in with High Pressure overnight. If that is the case lows will be about where they are this morning in the upper 30s. However, if skies are clear then temperature could fall as far as the mid-30s and we could see some frost develop. The rest of the week we’ll be in more of a zonal pattern, that means that the upper flow is moving west to east. This pattern features calm weather and temperatures generally about average. I’ll check the forecast again coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM ABC 7.

