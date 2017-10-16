Possibility for Frost in Spots Overnight

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Monday

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, temperatures are a lot cooler this afternoon! Even with all the sunshine temperatures are only warming up to the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. As winds become light, we could see temperatures drop to the 30s in some parts of West Tennessee! Get ready for more cold mornings this week!

TONIGHT

Last night, temperatures dropped to the lower and middle 40s across West Tennessee. That certainly made for a chilly start to this Monday morning, but temperatures on Tuesday could start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will be the coldest morning we’ve had since early Spring. Now on average, temperatures don’t drop below 40°F for the first time in Fall until October 10th, so we’re only a week behind “normal”. Skies will stay clear overnight with light winds, so don’t be surprised if you find frost in low-lying, sheltered areas in the morning. A Frost Advisory is not in effect, so widespread frost is not likely.

There’s going to be more of the same sunshine and dry weather on Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually get warmer later on in the week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at our next chance for rain and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

