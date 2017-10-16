Richard “Dick” C. Davignon
Dick Davignon, age 89, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2017 in Jackson, TN.
He was preceded in death by Peggy Davignon, his beloved wife of 47 years, his son Rick Davignon and his parents.
His survivors include his sister, Mitzi Springer, Son Peter (Holly) Davignon of Gulfport, MS and stepchildren Thomas Alan Wade of San Marcos, TX and Tammy (Tom) Grant of Jackson, TN; grandchildren Jacob Davignon, Annette Whiting, Sam Grant and Michael Grant and his beloved dogs Lady Bug, Charley, Rosie, Buttercup and Gus.
Dick and his wife Peggy, owned and operated the infamous Biloxi steak and lobster restaurant The Copper Lobster from 1971-1997. He then went on to work at the President Casino.
The family will have a celebration of life at 4:00 PM Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Englewood Baptist Church.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 731/ 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
