‘Women on the Move’ encourage students to excel

JACKSON, Tenn. — It wasn’t a typical Monday morning at Liberty Tech Magnet High School.

Students were greeted before class not by a bell but by a group of women from across Jackson and Madison County.

“We’re encouraging them to smile, have a good day and just let them know the community is behind them today,” said Kim Chatman, an employee for the Jackson-Madison County School System.

It’s part of Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd’s “Women on the Move” tour. Similar to his “Men on the Move” tour, it aims to encourage students and show them they have role models in their community.

“Right now, we have a lot of kids that just need some support and need to be pushed,” Dodd said. “They need some motivation, and we’re here to let them know we’re here to motivate you and support you.”

Dodd said he plans to take the “Women on the Move” tour to more schools, but Monday’s focus was on Liberty Tech.

“Liberty needs some love,” he said. “So we really want to support Liberty right now.”

School leaders, city employees and church members encouraged students with high-fives and handshakes seconds after stepping off the bus.

Paige Long says encouraging today’s youth is everyone’s responsibility.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” she said. “My children are blessed with an awesome village, and I would love to be a part of that for another child.”

Councilman Dodd says interacting with the students is an important part of their success.

“We want the kids to know we support them 100 percent,” Dodd said. We love them and want them to have continued success this school year.”

Liberty Tech was the first stop for the women on the move tour.