Another Chilly Night but Warmer Weather is Ahead

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures dropped to the 30s in most of West Tennessee early this Tuesday morning making it the coldest morning since early Spring. There’s still some chilly weather on the way, but temperatures are forecast to gradually get warmer toward the end of the week. In the meantime, keep the jacket nearby!

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies with light winds from the southeast, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise at 7:04 a.m. Wednesday morning. It still means a chilly start to the day but temperatures may be a couple degrees warmer than they were at the coolest point of last night.

Looking forward to the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to gradually get warmer with highs near 80°F by the weekend. Another cold front will return our chance for rain by that time as well. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at our next chance for rain and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

