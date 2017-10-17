Country music superstar hosts 9th annual ‘Hitmakers and Harleys’

JACKSON, Tenn — A special night in the Hub City as a well-known country music star hosted the 9th annual “Hitmakers and Harleys”.

Country music star, Darryl Worley, joined by other legendary songwriters and musicians banded together for an evening of entertainment. The goal was to raise funds for families right here in West Tennessee.

Worley, who is a Hardin county native brought out the hitmakers, and the folks over at Bumpus-Harley Davidson provided the Harleys.

“We do it for all the right reasons and we do it for all the right people we’re just here to help those less fortunate than I,” Worley said.

For nine years Worley has hosted the event in hopes of serving families in Hardin County, as well as people across the country.

“It’s allowed us to do things like build a cancer treatment center in Savannah and now we have a wellness center there,” said Worley.

Each year ‘Hitmakers and Harleys’ raises thousands of dollars.

“We’re real careful to make every dime that people put into this go toward helping somebody and that’s one of the things we’re the most proud of,” Worley said.

Worley, joined by renowned singers and songwriters, performed a private show and shared stories. Some attendees said that type of event does not come around often.

“Really neat to get out and participate in this because you get to see the entertainment that you don’t normally get to see here in Jackson and you get to see it up close and personal,” attendee, Jimmy Craig said.

As Worley sat on stage and spoke to the audience, he said there is something special about west Tennessee.

“I can’t put my finger on it and tell you all of it,” Worley explained. “But I can tell you that it has a lot to do with the people.”

The Darryl Worley Foundation raises money by hosting events like ‘Hitmakers and Harleys’, accepting donations, and by the annual Tennessee River Runs held throughout the year.

Worley said the events would not be possible without the help from the kind folks at Bumpus Harley-Davidson.