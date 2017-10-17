Downtown Jackson Halloween Extravaganza Trunk or Treat coming soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Downtown Development Corporation wants to invite everyone to the annual Downtown Jackson Halloween Extravaganza Trunk or Treat.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, on Liberty Street in downtown Jackson, according to a release from JDDC.

Organizers say there will be plenty of fun and candy, and attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.

You can find more information at the event’s Facebook page.