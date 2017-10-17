Dyersburg police issue warning after card skimmer found on gas pump

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police are warning Dyersburg residents to check their bank accounts and credit card statements after a credit card skimmer was found at a local gas station.

Investigators say the skimmer was found on a gas pump at All in One, located in the 800 block of the Highway 51 Bypass.

The gas pump may have been compromised as early as Oct. 10, according to police.

If you see anyone with one of these devices, especially around fuel pumps, you are urged to call local law enforcement.