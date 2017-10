Former President George W. Bush visits Jackson for Union University Scholarship Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush, is in Jackson Tuesday night.

President Bush visited Union University’s 20th annual Scholarship Banquet. Held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, the event celebrates 20 years of generous donors who have made a Christ-centered education possible, according to the university’s website.

Media coverage was not allowed inside the event.