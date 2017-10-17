Gradual Warm Up This Week

Weather Update:

After a rather cold start to the day temperatures will increase through the day to about 70 degrees. We’ll have a few clouds this afternoon as well. Tonight it wont be as cold as the last couple mornings, though lows will still be in the lower 40s.

We’ll remain in a zonal pattern over the next few days, that will allow temperatures to gradually modify to normal values through midweek. So highs back into the middle 70s and lows into the upper 40s to low 50s. We’re tracking what may be the first potent wintry trough of the cold season showing up in the charts for next week. Highs may struggle to reach the 60s if the current projections verify by then. For now, it’s way into the future, we’ll keep an eye on it though and keep you updated. I’ll have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday 11:30 AM CDT.

