JMC Education Vision Committee talks funding, long-range plans

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Education Vision Committee talks funding and long range planning in a meeting held Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Eric Jones presented a 10 year capital proposal to board members and county commissioners.

Within the plan, Dr. Jones said he wants to address $148 million worth of needs, ranging from roofing, structural renovations and more.

Dr. Jones said what he presented was just a proposal and he is open to more suggestions on how to move forward.

“Everyone has an opportunity to see this ask questions about it and we’ll start adjusting as we got through it, but we’re in the very early stages of this but it gives us talking points and hopefully a direction to start moving towards,” said Dr. Eric Jones.

Dr. Jones said he wants to ensure every dollar spent long term is cost effective.