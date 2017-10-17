Liberty Tech senior honored with Exchange Club’s ACE award

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club has announced a winner for their “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence” award.

The award, also known as A.C.E., recognizes Madison County high school seniors who have overcome physical, emotional or social obstacles and are now eligible for graduation.

The Exchange Club has chosen to recognize Liberty Technology Magnet High School senior Kyle Bartlett.

Kyle was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy at birth and not only lives with his diagnosis but thrives.

Kyle plans to attend Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Jackson and major in CNC programming and operating.