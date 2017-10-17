Mr. F.Q. “Bud” Robbins

Mr. F.Q. “Bud” Robbins, age 97 of Paris, passed away Sunday night at Henry County Medical Center. His funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Cliff Evans conducting and family member Debra Brewer delivering his eulogy. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are James Daniel, John Foust, Tommy Harding, Raymond Miller, Jr., Scott Grooms, and Joe Lankford. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and after 9:00 A.M. Thursday at McEvoy.

F.Q. Robbins was born September 5, 1920 in Henry County, Tennessee to the late William Finly Robbins and Marie Gray Robbins. He married Frances B. Lindsey Robbins on April 1, 1939 and she preceded him in death on April 18, 2014. Mr. Robbins is survived by his daughter: -twin- Joy Smith of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; his son: -twin- Joe (Beverly)Robbins of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Chad (Debra) Brewer, Carey (Brian) Gacioch, Adam (Rebecca) Smith; great grandchildren: Makenzi Brewer, Robert Manning, Nathan Robbins and Dylan Robbins. Bud is also preceded in death by a daughter: Barbara Pannell; his son in law: Kenneth Smith and his sister: Jo Cleta Williams.

Mr. Robbins was a United States Navy Veteran serving in WWII. He was a farmer in the Palestine community for many years and also worked as a truck driver. Bud was a member of West Paris Baptist Church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to: Henry County Relay for Life.