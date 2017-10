Mugshots : Madison County : 10/16/17 – 10/17/17

1/14 Angelic Barnett Violation of community corrections

2/14 Zachary Dickey Contempt of court

3/14 Jason Lee Ray Violation of community corrections

4/14 Almeter Love Simple domestic assault



5/14 Anthony Tweedy Violation of parole

6/14 Cantrell Hodges Failure to comply

7/14 Christopher Carroll DUI

8/14 Jason Walters DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Joshua Jarman Violation of probation

10/14 Michael Reinhard Violation of conditions of community supervision

11/14 Roy Lee Cole Evading arrest, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/14 Taron Riggs Violation of probation



13/14 Terry Mathias Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/14 Timmy Croom Schedule II & IV drug violations





























*** Note: Mugshots from 10/13/17 to 10/16/17 are not available due to a temporary technical issue at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex. ***

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/16/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/17/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.