Myles Mayo is off to the races scoring the Player of the Week title

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This week we had to show some appreciation to freshman running back Myles Mayo of the Lexington Tigers. He helped lead his team to a big region win over Hardin County this Friday, rushing for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns. We paid him a visit at practice Tuesday, and this is what he had to say about his performance.

“At first I was nervous because I had no idea I was about to play, but I had confidence in my offensive line, and they left me wide open holes, and I did what I had to do,” said Mayo, “just run the ball, and did what I had to do.”

The Tigers will be taking the field in Milan this Friday against the Bulldogs.