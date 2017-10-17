New Le Bonheur facility to display Jackson Symphony art contest winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the Jackson Symphony League are teaming up for the 21st Color of Music Contest in West Tennessee.

The Color of Music is an annual event for the Jackson Symphony League. Each fall, selections of music from the spring concert are chosen and given to students to listen to and then interpret what they hear into visual art.

Winners are recognized and their work displayed at the Jackson Symphony’s spring concert.

Now Le Bonheur’s new facility will also display the art pieces.

“We’ll put up last year’s winners as sort of placeholders, and that’ll show these winners where they’re going to be and then we’ll change it out later in the spring,” said Linda Hill, art director for Le Bonheur.

The new facility will contain clinical space along with community meeting and event rooms. The Vann Drive location is expected to open Jan. 16.