“This One’s For The Girls” event promotes breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn–A tenth annual event just for women kicked off to promote breast cancer awareness Tuesday night.

Women of all ages gathered at the “This One’s For The Girls” event from 6 to 8 p.m. It was $15 to get in at the Jackson Country Club. Tuesday night’s event was sponsored by the Kirkland Cancer Center and West Tennessee Healthcare. Women enjoyed dinner, fashion show and door prizes.