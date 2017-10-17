Suspect in custody after chase in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A high-speed chase along Interstate 40 ends in north Jackson.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the chase started along Interstate 40 after they received a description of a person wanted by Jackson police.

The THP and Jackson police were able to pull the driver over just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of a business along North Highland Avenue.

According to investigators, the man ran from the scene. Officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

