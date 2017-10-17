TDOT crews to close lanes on 45 bypass Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction crews will close lanes Thursday on the 45 Bypass as they work near Casey Jones Village.

The closures are expected to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday as Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews set concrete barrier rails for utility work, according to a TDOT release.

The work will begin in the southbound lanes by closing one inside lane with two lanes remaining open. This work is to permanently close the turning lane and U-turn between Carriage House Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard, the release states.

Crews will then move and close the two outside northbound lanes between Old Hickory Boulevard and Carriage House Drive, leaving one lane open. This closure will result in a long-term closure with two northbound lanes remaining open, according to the release.

Detour signs will be posted throughout the construction area.