WBBJ Exclusive: JMC school bus drivers speak out; say some buses are overcrowded

JACKSON, Tenn. — After our initial report on bus overcrowding, several school bus drivers with the Jackson-Madison County School System reached out to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

To help protect them, we are not identifying them.

“Just hang on. It’s only a five-minute ride. Just hang on,” the driver said.

Those are the words one bus driver tells students when the bus gets full.

“They pressure us into 72 students allowed on the bus, and that’s false. It goes by the size of the student. It goes by the weight of the student,” the driver said.

The driver says the district is looking at the number of students but says the law also goes by the weight of the student as well.

“I do see other buses that are overloaded,” another driver said.

“The first time a student has no place to sit except for half on a seat — half — I’m overloaded,” the driver said.

The drivers are speaking up after seeing our initial report on overcrowding where the district said it was not an issue.

“You’re responsible the moment you put your key in the ignition,” the driver said. “I’m illegal every time I put the key in the ignition because my bus is overloaded.”

“They constantly tell us these are our most precious assets. Then why aren’t they behind the protective barrier? Why are there 1/3 of the student hanging in the aisle,” the driver said.

We reached out to the school district, and they sent this statement:

“Our transportation team is constantly monitoring our buses, routes and student safety. Team members investigate every complaint we receive. Currently there is no Jackson-Madison County School bus that is over capacity. Some of our routes require students sit at least two to a seat, which some consider uncomfortable. However, there is a seat for each student. To help ensure our buses stay under capacity, we encourage our parents to double check that their children are getting on the correct bus to and from school. Even though there might be multiple buses that travel past a student’s stop, for safety purposes it is imperative that each student rides his or her assigned bus.”

“Every driver comes to you and tells you they have a problem because they are overcrowded. If you don’t believe them, then you need to drive that route with them,” a driver said.

The drivers say it’s not just their bodies but also the students’ belongings causing issues.

“We can’t see out of our window in the rear,” the driver said.

It’s also the heat.

“If you check the temperature of a bus in the heat of the summer, it’s at least over 117 degrees inside the bus,” the driver said.

The drivers say the district promised changes last year.

“The changes aren’t necessarily working. Our routes are longer, we have fewer buses, a driver gets sick and we need another driver,” the driver said.

At the end of the day, these drivers say they want to protect the most important asset — the students.

“I got to go get my babies and take them to school. I sure hope the world is alert to all these buses,” the driver said.