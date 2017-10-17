WRAP says #metoo social media campaign a good start to fight abuse

JACKSON, Tenn. — Actors and celebrities initiated a social media campaign Sunday highlighting and empowering victims of sexual assault and abuse.

WRAP representatives say most women and men will find themselves in a sexually abusive situation at some point in their lives.

The campaign encourages people to share their stories and experiences using the hashtag “metoo.”

“And being able to speak about it, to say something about it out loud and not be blamed or shamed for it, is a really, really important part of the healing process,” WRAP Executive Director Daryl Chansuthus said.

As of Tuesday morning, more than one million tweets have included the hashtag.

WRAP representatives say this type of campaign is a good start to fighting sexual assault and abuse, but they stress that abusers should also come forward and admit their wrongdoings.