Chilly Morning Gives A Way To Mild Afternoon

Weather Update:

Chilly morning temperatures to start out. We will quickly warm into the 50s and 60s through late morning. High Temperature will be just above average at 74°F. It will be a little more humid overall compared to earlier this week as our flow is now streaming in from the south. The southerly flow increases towards Friday which will lead to more clouds. Rain chances will increase towards the weekend. Sunday looks like the best chance of showers developing. latest guidance has a little bit of instability building up ahead of the front, which strong storms are not an immediate concern, there could be a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll keep an eye on it. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up on Midday! 11:30 AM/ ABC 7.

