Distracted driving is main cause of teen crashes, study says

JACKSON, Tenn. — Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, according to AAA. A study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed distractions caused almost 60 percent of teen crashes in the United States.

“I think today distracted driving is killing more people than drunk drivers were 10 to 15 years ago,” Lt. Brad Wilbanks, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said.

The most common distractions include interacting with passengers, using a cell phone and looking at something in the vehicle, according to AAA. “They take that second to look down at the phone and that second could be the time when you really need to be paying attention to the road,” Wilbanks said.

Madison Country ranks fourth in the state when it comes to crashes among young people ages 15 to 24, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“No policeman wants to go to a door and tell some mother her child isn’t coming home,” Sgt. Joseph Gill, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Gill said texting is a big issue. “Unfortunately, there’s consequences when you’re not paying attention to what’s going on in front of you when you’re driving,” he said.

Wilbanks said crashes can be prevented. “It’s a hard habit to break and if you’re addicted to it, put the phone in the trunk,” he said. “Put the phone in the glove box. Keep the phone at home.”

Law enforcement encouraged parents to talk to their kids about distracted driving.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 15 through Oct. 21.