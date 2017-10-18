Early voting begins in Selmer; mayoral candidates speak out

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s a big day in Selmer as the polls for early voting opened Wednesday morning. The big-ticket item is the mayoral race.

Other open positions include two four-year alderman positions and one two-year alderman position.

Both candidates for mayor, newcomer Nicky Atkins and incumbent John Smith, were outside the polling center.

“I’m ready to see people come out and cast their votes for change, for a new vision and a new direction, and I really believe we are going to have a good turnout,” Nicky Atkin said.

“Yes, I’m truly glad it’s here and I have been working on this campaign for several months,” John Smith said. “I have been just about to every home in Selmer.”

The candidates told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News what they would focus on if elected.

“One is the emergency room,” Atkins said. “The second thing is to clean the town up, and the third is to try and eliminate the traffic cameras we have.”

“Phase two of the street paving project, and I’m working really closely with the anti-drug coalition,” Smith said.

Smith says he is also working on getting a nursing program in the city of Selmer.

Both candidates say every vote counts.

“It’s very important to get out and speak, and it all starts right here at your local level,” Atkins said. “Before you can ever get up to the higher level, you need to know the people you are voting for here.”

“This race is about the future of Selmer, and of course it’s very important to get out and vote. Cast your vote,” Smith said.

Early voting ends Nov. 2.