Early voting begins in Selmer
McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The polls for early voting opened Wednesday morning in Selmer. The big-ticket item is the mayoral race.
Other open positions include two four-year alderman positions and one two-year alderman position.
Both candidates for mayor, newcomer Nicky Atkins and incumbent John Smith, were outside the polling center.
They talked to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about what they would focus on if elected.
