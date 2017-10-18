Jackson police officer injured in accidental shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson police officer was accidentally shot Wednesday by another officer during quarterly firearms training.

According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, the accident happened just before 2 p.m. while officers were conducting quarterly firearms training at the Fraternal Order of Police Range on Cotton Grove Road.

One of the instructors was accidentally shot by another officer, according to police. Officers on scene conducted first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The officer was airlifted to Memphis and is in stable condition, according to the release.

Police have not identified either of the officers at this time.

An Administrative Shoot Team Investigation is being conducted as part of the department’s policy.

Chief Julian Wiser and the officers of the Jackson Police Department ask the community to pray on behalf of both officers.