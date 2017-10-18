JPD Officer injured in accidental shooting; shoot team investigates cause

JACKSON, Tenn — A Jackson Police officer was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday afternoon after being shot and wounded during a firearms training session.

According to Jackson Police, the firearms instructor injured in the shooting has been treated and released from the hospital. Law enforcement officers are describing the incident as a horrible accident, still working to figure out how it even happened.

A rough day for the Jackson Police department as they deal with the aftermath of an accidental shooting.

“Tough time for the police department today we got 2 officers 1 injured the other extremely distraught,” Police Chief, Julian Wiser said.

Officers met for a quarterly gun training at the Fraternal Order of Police range on Cotton Rrove road. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon the firearms instructor was shot and wounded by another officer.

“Officers at the scene administered first aid until emergency medical services arrived on scene,” Chief Wiser said.

The unidentified gun instructor was taken by helicopter to the Med in Memphis. Jackson Police said the injured officer has been treated and released.

“We just ask that you pray for both these officers and their families,”

Department policy requires an administrative shoot team take a closer look to see how it happened. “Once that’s complete we’ll be able to release more information at that time,” Chief Wiser said.

Chief Wiser said during his time with the department he’s never witnessed anything like it before. “Been here over 20 years and this is the first incident where we had an officer accidentally shot during training to my knowledge,”

Chief Wiser says the names of the officers involved won’t be released at this time. The Fraternal Order of Police range is a common location Jackson Police use for shooter training.