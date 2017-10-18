JSCC & Middle Tennessee State University continue partnership

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University have signed to continue their partnership.

The signing took place Wednesday at the Jackson Country Club where MTSU was hosting its annual True Blue Tour luncheon.

The partnership was originally established in 2012 to create a smoother transition for students wanting to transfer between the schools.

The agreement gives JSCC students access to advisers, faculty and programs at MTSU.

“We have a lot of students coming from Jackson State to MTSU to study,” MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said. “And we have a tremendous amount of students who, once they complete their degree, they come back to the Jackson area.”

MTSU is the top destination for transfer students in Tennessee. It offers more than 240 undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Over 22,000 students are enrolled at the university.