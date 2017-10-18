Mckenzie picks up a big win against Peabody which earned them Team of the Week honors

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — After a big win against the Peabody Golden Tide, the Mckenzie Rebels find themselves with a record of 4-4 and tied for third in Region 7-2A. They also picked up Team of the Week honors.

The Rebels won the game 22-20, it was a win no one expected them to pick up but themselves. Head Coach Wade Comer said it was the team’s ability to put everything together all at once.

“Well you know we’ve been close all year and we’ve had to battle through some injuries and some other issues but you know anytime you win, that builds confidence in your kids and you know their excited to get back out here and go to work again for this week.,” Comer said.

After that win, he said his team has a new swagger at practice and are excited about the end of their season.

“Anytime you win you gone have more energy at practice and everything and you know we’re excited, Comer said. “You know we got a chance to get in the playoffs and we just got to take care of business.”

Standing in their way of a playoff berth will be the Union City Golden Tornadoes this Friday.