Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/17 – 10/18/17

1/19 Michael Pappis Violation of community corrections

2/19 Aldrekious Jarrett Failure to appear

3/19 Angelica Ozier DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law

4/19 Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault



5/19 Charles Greer Contraband in penal institution, public intoxication

6/19 Earl Harden Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/19 Eugene Kerrent Violation of parole

8/19 Frederick Rogers Violation of probation



9/19 Jessica Mercer Simple domestic assault

10/19 Jon Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/19 Jonathan Day Theft under $999

12/19 Joshua Todd Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law



13/19 Larry Brown Violation of probation

14/19 Preston Burton DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/19 Ronal Melendez Simple domestic assault

16/19 Samuel Blackmon Vandalism



17/19 Tanisha Hudson Failure to appear

18/19 Thaddeus Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/19 Will McKnight Driving on revoked/suspended license







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.