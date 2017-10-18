Mugshots : Madison County : 10/17/17 – 10/18/17 October 18, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/19Michael Pappis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19Aldrekious Jarrett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Angelica Ozier DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Cardrewvise Scott-Fields Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Charles Greer Contraband in penal institution, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Earl Harden Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Eugene Kerrent Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Frederick Rogers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Jessica Mercer Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Jon Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Jonathan Day Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Joshua Todd Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Larry Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Preston Burton DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Ronal Melendez Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Samuel Blackmon Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Tanisha Hudson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Thaddeus Cole Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19Will McKnight Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore