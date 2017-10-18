Toone double homicide suspect’s case sent to grand jury

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One of the five suspects accused in a Toone double homicide last fall had a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The accused gunman, Marquenton Williams, 28, was ushered Wednesday afternoon into the courtroom in Hardeman County. He faces two charges of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2016 double homicide that claimed the life of Joe “Duke” Robertson and his 13-year-old son Javarie, who was known as “Jojo.”

“The bodies of Mr. Joe “Duke” Robertson and Javarie “Jojo” Robertson [were] lying on the floor pretty much as soon as you walk in the trailer,” TBI Case Agent Michael Parson said.

The victims’ family was overcome with emotion as Agent Parson revealed both victims were shot in the head.

“How could y’all do that,” questioned one of the victim’s family members. “Hope y’all rot in hell. I do.”

Even though the gun hasn’t been located, the state presented evidence that points to Williams as the owner of the possible murder weapon.

The defense attorney made claims that Williams being sold a gun last year and new statements by co-defendants implicating his client do not prove guilt.

It wasn’t enough to deny probable cause. Hardeman County General Sessions Judge Boyette Denton sent the case to the grand jury.

“There will be no bond set at this time,” the judge said.

The grand jury will meet on Jan. 8.