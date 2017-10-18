True Blue Tour visits MTSU

JACKSON, Tenn.–The True Blue Tour visits the Hub City to recruit students and reaffirm the transfer agreement with Jackson State Community College.

MTSU goes on the road to recruit prospective high school transfer and graduate students from Madison and other nearby counties, meet their families, entertain high school counselors and community college staff. Jackson is the sixth stop on the 12 city True Blue Tour. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Jackson Jones spoke at the event.

“They get to meet the Dean, the President of the University, the Vice President, the faculty, and the staff. They’re able to get their questions answered,” said Sidney McPhee, President of MTSU.

MTSU offers more than 140 undergraduate programs.