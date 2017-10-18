US Marshals seek McNairy Co. fugitive

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Patrick Dillon Butler, 24, is wanted by the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department on charges of methamphetamine possession and evading arrest, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Butler is also as person of interest in aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to the release.

Butler is described as a white man standing five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Marshals say Butler previously reported his home address on Rushing Road in Michie but also frequents the McNairy County, Hardin County and Corinth, Miss., areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call U.S. Marshals at 731-427-4661. All calls are confidential.