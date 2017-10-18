Getting Warmer Day by Day This Week

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

While the weather is quiet for now, we’re still in the midst of a warming trend that will carry us right on into the weekend. High pressure is keeping the weather calm today but will be replaced with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday when a cold front moves in.

TONIGHT

Another chilly night ahead for West Tennessee! The clear skies have allowed temperatures to reach the lower 70s this afternoon but under mostly clear skies with light winds from the south, temperatures will ultimately drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise at 7:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

After the chilly start with sunny skies, temperatures will warm up to the middle 70s Thursday afternoon, a few areas could even reach the upper 70s if winds are light enough. All in all, it’ll be another quiet day weather-wise with temperatures forecast to approach 80°F by Friday and Saturday, but another cold front will return our chance for rain on Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a closer look at our next chance for rain and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com