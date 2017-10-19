Andrew Jackson Elementary participates in Great American ShakeOut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local elementary school students participated Thursday in the world’s largest earthquake drill.

It’s called the Great American ShakeOut. It’s an annual earthquake drill that started in southern California.

Andrew Jackson Elementary School registers for this event every year. Students and faculty dropped down and got under desks.

The principal of Andrew Jackson Elementary says it is very important to have these drills and to make sure everyone is safe.

“It is important. Safety is our No. 1 priority,” Principal Ramonica Dorsey said. “We just want to make sure that everybody is safe, our faculty, staff as well as our students while they’re here at Andrew Jackson. So we want to make sure that we go through different drills every year whether it’s tornado drills, earthquake drills, fire drills that we are required to have.”

Tennessee felt a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on Oct. 15.