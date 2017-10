Car hits apartment building in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A car ran into an apartment building Thursday afternoon in north Jackson.

The car ran off the road around 4 p.m., causing damage at the Villages of Campbell Oaks, located on Willow Oak Lane.

According to officials on scene, no one was injured.

They said the cause is still under investigation.

The car was removed from the scene around 5 p.m.