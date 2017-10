Cement truck overturns on Hollywood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two lanes of traffic are closed on a busy west Jackson street after a cement truck overturned Thursday afternoon.

The cement truck overturned on Hollywood Drive under the 45 Bypass. Two westbound lanes are closed as crews work the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

